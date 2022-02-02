Maryland football signs JUCO offensive lineman Liridon Mujezinovic

Maryland football added another piece to the line scrimmage on Wednesday with the signing of JUCO offensive tackle Liridon Mujezinovic.

Mujezinovic is from Winkel, Netherlands and previously attended Garden City Community College. Per 24/7 Sports, Mujezinovic was a top 100 JUCO player in the nation. He also was the 10th ranked JUCO offensive tackle in the Class of 2022.

The 6-foot-8, 282-pound offensive lineman marks head coach Michael Locksley’s 21st signee in the Class of 2022.

He officially committed to the program back on Jan. 24 and made things official by signing with the program on Feb. 2.

Mujezinovic is the Terps’ sixth offensive lineman in the Class of 2022. He will join three-stars Andre Roye Jr., Ja’Kavion Nonar, Keon Kindred, Maximus McCree and Coltin Deery.

Senior lineman Johari Branch and Jaelyn Duncan also announced their return to Maryland football for next season.