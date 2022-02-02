Four-star quarterback Cameron Edge signs with Maryland football

Maryland football added a future weapon into its quarterback arsenal on Wednesday afternoon.

Four-star quarterback Cameron Edge out of Smyrna, Delaware, signed with head coach Michael Locksley and the Terps.

Edge is a four-star as ranked by both 24/7 Sports and ESPN. He originally was supposed to be a recruit in the 2023 class but reclassified to the 2022 class. Edge is the 11th-ranked quarterback in the country by ESPN and the top-ranked player in the state of Delaware.

Edge is now the second quarterback to join Maryland’s Class of 2022, which received a major boost on early signing day. Edge is the fifth four-star recruit to join the program. Maryland also recruited linebacker Jaishawn Barham, wide receiver Shaleak Knotts, running back Ramon Brown and wide receiver Octavian Smith Jr. to round out the team’s incoming four-stars.

The only other quarterback in the Class of 2022 is three-star Jayden Sauray, a Maryland native. Edge ultimately chose the Terps over programs like LSU, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee and Oregon.

The news of Edge signing with Maryland comes after highly sought after kicker Chad Ryland announced his commitment to transfer over from Eastern Michigan on Wednesday as well.