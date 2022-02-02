MM 2.2: Maryland men’s lacrosse voted as the preseason Big Ten favorite for 2022 season

Maryland men’s lacrosse will be heading into the 2022 season with plenty of expectations.

The program was unanimously voted in the preseason to repeat as the champions of the Big Ten this season, the team announced on Monday afternoon. The poll was voted on by the conference’s coaches. Maryland is coming off a Big Ten regular season title and a Big Ten tournament championship from last season.

The Terps were also noted to have three players to watch ahead of the 2022 season. One of Maryland’s top scorers and fifth-year attacker Logan Wisnauskas, fifth-year midfielder Jake Higgins and senior defender Brett Makar were head coach John Tillman’s three players to be named.

Wisnauskas is returning to the program for another season after finishing second on the team in goals with 41 in 2021. He also chipped in with 31 assists giving him 72 total points, only behind star Jared Bernhardt.

Higgins, also returning for the Terps, had a season-ending injury last season. He played in nine games before going down and proved to be one of the stronger defensive midfielders on the team.

The last of the trio is Makar, who broke out a season ago for the Terps. Makar caused 15 turnovers in 2021 en route to an eventual First Team All-Big Ten selection and a 2021 Big Ten All-Tournament Team nominee.

