Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Nebraska

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team takes on the Cornhuskers on the road.

Maryland men’s basketball is back on the road to face Nebraska, Friday at 9 p.m.

The Terps have not played since they nearly pulled off an upset in West Lafayette, Indiana against then-No. 3 Purdue on Sunday. Maryland will look to snap its five-game losing skid when it faces the Cornhuskers.

After defeating Minnesota, Nebraska then fell to Iowa on Sunday, 98-75. The win against the Golden Gophers was the Cornhuskers’ sole conference victory out of 14 games so far.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

