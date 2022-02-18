How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at Nebraska

Maryland men’s basketball has a chance to get back in the win column when it heads to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers on Friday at 9 p.m.

The Terps have had a long stretch off, with their last game this past Sunday. Maryland had a chance to upset one of the best teams in the country in then-No. 3 Purdue, but ultimately fell 62-61.

When Maryland travels to Nebraska it will be a matchup between the last-place team in the Big Ten in Nebraska and the second to last-place team in the conference in Maryland.

Let’s take a quick look at the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: (11-14, 3-11 Big Ten)

Nebraska: (7-18, 1-13 Big Ten)

All-time series: Maryland leads 9-3

Odds: Maryland -2 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Friday, Feb. 18, 9 p.m. ET, Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: BTN: Kevin Kugler (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (Analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (Washington, D.C.), One Maryland App, Sirius XM 388 (Johnny Holliday, Walt Williams and Chris Knoche)

Stream: Fox Sports

