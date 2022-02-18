 clock menu more-arrow no yes

MM 2.18: Maryland women’s soccer’s Mikayla, Malikae Dayes compete for Jamaica in Concacaf Qualifiers

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Lauren Rosh
Maryland women’s soccer forward Mikayla Dayes and defender Malikae Dayes have been competing with Jamaica in the Concacaf Qualifiers.

The twins are graduate students who just finished up their fifth season with the Terps. The Dayes sister’s parents are Jamaican and immigrated to Canada. According to a release, Mikayla and Malikae went through the process of becoming Jamaican citizens to become eligible for the national team.

During the 2021 season, Mikayla started in all 18 games, scored three goals and dished out a team-high three assists. Malikae also started in all 18 games and played a team-high 1,652 minutes.

On Thursday, Jamaica defeated Bermuda, 4-0. In that matchup, Mikayla was a substitute. Jamaica is set to face Granada next on Sunday.

