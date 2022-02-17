 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game thread: No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 18 Ohio State

New, 17 comments

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team takes on the Buckeyes.

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
UMTerps

No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball is back at home after defeating No. 22 Iowa on the road, 81-69.

The Terps will take on Ohio State, a team they fell to in January, 95-89. Since dropping that game, Maryland has won seven in a row and will look to make it eight straight wins when it welcomes the Buckeyes to the Xfinity Center.

Ohio State has won four in a row as it picked up victories over then-No. 21 Iowa, Rutgers, Nebraska and Illinois.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...