Game thread: No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball vs. No. 18 Ohio State

No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball is back at home after defeating No. 22 Iowa on the road, 81-69.

The Terps will take on Ohio State, a team they fell to in January, 95-89. Since dropping that game, Maryland has won seven in a row and will look to make it eight straight wins when it welcomes the Buckeyes to the Xfinity Center.

Ohio State has won four in a row as it picked up victories over then-No. 21 Iowa, Rutgers, Nebraska and Illinois.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game