Testudo Times Podcast: Polar opposites

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the editors dive into Maryland men’s basketball’s losses to Iowa and No. 3 Purdue and what will come for the remainder of the regular season.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland men’s basketball’s season-high five-game losing streak

The Terps’ 110-87 disappointing loss to Iowa in College Park

Examining how Jordan Bohannon and Keegan Murray tore the Terps’ defense to shreds.

Maryland’s thrilling one-point loss to Purdue

Looking at Eric Ayala’s injury and if it will keep him out the rest of the season

Why Fatts Russell was the best player on the court for Maryland in West Lafayette, Indiana against Purdue

Was the Terps’ loss to Purdue the best they have played all season?

Predictions for how many more games Maryland can win with six games left

