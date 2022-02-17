MM 2.17: Maryland men’s golf finishes in 13th place at Puerto Rico Classic

Maryland men’s golf finished in 13th place in the Puerto Rico Classic, which was played from Feb. 13-15 at the Grand Reserve Country Club.

Maryland had two players stand out during the event: senior Dillon Brown and freshman Florian Huerlimann. Brown notched a total of 12 birdies in the event and collected a final round 67, which gave him a spot in the group of seven golfers that were tied for 37th-place.

In the three-day event, which takes place where the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open will open up in just under a month, Huerlimann impressed as well. He had his best performance as a Terp, finishing in a three-way tie for 57th.

“Florian [Huerlimann] is going to be a stellar player, but he’s young; he has room to grow,” head coach Jason Rodenhaver said per the press release. “But, overall had a great week despite the double bogey he made on the 6th hole during the third round.”

Elsewhere on the team, graduate Chris Tanabe finished in 64th, senior Dhaivat Pandya ended in a five-way tie for 65th and senior Will Koras found himself in a two-way tie for 74th.

Maryland men’s golf will be back in action on March 21.

In other news

Ben Dickson shared his preview for No. 13 Maryland women’s basketball’s game against No. 18 Ohio State.

Collegiate Chaos released its second episode.

Maryland football shared some photos of the team training.

Training like we've got something to prove

Maryland women’s basketball shared highlights from the team’s win over No. 22 Iowa.

▶️ Terp Tapes | at No. 22 Iowa



That was fun #TheMI22ION

Maryland field hockey’s Brooke DeBerdine was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction.

Our Scholar ❤️



Brooke DeBerdine was named an NFHCA Scholar of Distinction Tuesday

Maryland women’s basketball’s Angel Reese showed out again against Iowa, collecting 25 points and 13 rebounds en route to the win.