MM 2.16: Maryland men’s and women's lacrosse earn weekly honors

Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse earned weekly honors for their stellar performances last week.

No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse was named the USILA team of the week after defeating No. 8 Loyola last Saturday and moving into the No. 1 spot in the country.

Face-off specialist Luke Wierman was named the Big Ten Specialist of the Week. He won a career high 19 face-offs and went 76% from the X while scoring two goals. He also recorded an assist and picked up a career-high 11 ground balls.

No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Aurora Cordingley was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive player of the week. The graduate transfer scored five of Maryland’s first 10 goals in Saturday’s 20-6 win over St. Joseph’s, her first game for the Terps.

Cordingley’s five goals came on five shots and she was the only Big Ten player to score five goals in a game this week.

In other news

Maryland men’s basketball announced its game against Penn State will be a red out.

It feels like a perfect night.



Maryland vs. Penn State. 2.21.22



Maryland vs. Penn State. 2.21.22

Red Out (Maryland's Version).

Maryland baseball gave fans a look inside its new clubhouse.

Home sweet home.



Home sweet home.

Welcome to the Eric Milton Family Clubhouse!

Chloe Bibby has been playing phenomenal basketball for the Maryland women’s team.

16 ppg

7 rpg

16 ppg

7 rpg

42% 3FG

Maryland women’s basketball announced the game time for its home matchup with No. 5 Indiana.

Our Feb. 25 game vs. No. 5 Indiana will tip off at 8 pm ET at the XFINITY Center!



Our Feb. 25 game vs. No. 5 Indiana will tip off at 8 pm ET at the XFINITY Center!

Maryland men’s golf had a successful showing in the Puerto Rico Classic.

Maryland softball released its first episode of a new series.