MM 2.16: Maryland men’s and women's lacrosse earn weekly honors

Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse earned weekly honors for their stellar performances last week.
No. 1 Maryland men’s lacrosse was named the USILA team of the week after defeating No. 8 Loyola last Saturday and moving into the No. 1 spot in the country.
Face-off specialist Luke Wierman was named the Big Ten Specialist of the Week. He won a career high 19 face-offs and went 76% from the X while scoring two goals. He also recorded an assist and picked up a career-high 11 ground balls.
No. 8 Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Aurora Cordingley was named the Big Ten Co-Offensive player of the week. The graduate transfer scored five of Maryland’s first 10 goals in Saturday’s 20-6 win over St. Joseph’s, her first game for the Terps.
Cordingley’s five goals came on five shots and she was the only Big Ten player to score five goals in a game this week.
In other news
Maryland men’s basketball announced its game against Penn State will be a red out.
It feels like a perfect night.— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 15, 2022
Maryland vs. Penn State. 2.21.22
Red Out (Maryland's Version). pic.twitter.com/J1kvXnWzE9
Maryland baseball gave fans a look inside its new clubhouse.
Home sweet home.— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 15, 2022
Welcome to the Eric Milton Family Clubhouse! #DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/ZBQWaaFa4B
Chloe Bibby has been playing phenomenal basketball for the Maryland women’s team.
16 ppg— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 16, 2022
7 rpg
42% 3FG@chloelbibby lighting it up in the 7-game win streak #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/exbGpGKLPU
Maryland women’s basketball announced the game time for its home matchup with No. 5 Indiana.
Our Feb. 25 game vs. No. 5 Indiana will tip off at 8 pm ET at the XFINITY Center!— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 16, 2022
https://t.co/Tlqeokhv5f#TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/uXvb8ZuAWU
Maryland men’s golf had a successful showing in the Puerto Rico Classic.
The Final from the Puerto Rico Classic ...#WinTheDay x #GolfTerps pic.twitter.com/G3S2ohKEgz— Maryland Men's Golf (@TerpsMGolf) February 15, 2022
Maryland softball released its first episode of a new series.
After a challenging start in the middle of a pandemic, @GoCoacher is looking to take this program to new heights.— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 15, 2022
Episode 1 - Rebirth ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9XS7d3Nu2x
