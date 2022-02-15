Collegiate Chaos: Ep. 2

Testudo Times has released episode two of its latest podcast: Collegiate Chaos. The hosts discuss Maryland Athletics, the Big Ten and any relevant topics in the college sports landscape. To listen to the first episode, click here.

Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson discuss the latest in the collegiate sports landscape. Today’s episode includes conversations about the Maryland men’s basketball team, the Mountain West and the bubble, our new “Fraud or For Real?” segment and previews for tonight’s games.

On this episode:

Looking at Maryland men’s basketball’s loss at Purdue and what lies ahead

Maryland women’s basketball is on a seven-game win streak

The Mountain West, the Atlantic-10 and their NCAA Tournament hopes

Debut of the “Fraud or For Real?” segment featuring three nationally relevant teams

Tuesday’s games to watch, including Wisconsin at Indiana

