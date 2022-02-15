MM 2.15: Maryland gymnastics puts up fourth-best score in program history, takes down No. 6 Minnesota, Pittsburgh

Maryland gymnastics had one of its strongest performances in program history Monday in the Terp Tri-Meet.
The Terps defeated both No. 6 Minnesota (196.225) and Pittsburgh (196.450) with a score of 196.700. Maryland’s final score marks the fourth-best one in the program’s record books.
Senior Audrey Barber put up a score of 9.900 on floor and junior Alexsis Rubio did so on vault. Freshman Josephine Kogler earned a 9.875 on beam, the second-best in the event behind Minnesota’s Ona Loper. Barber also put together the best all-around score for the Terps finishing with a 39.425.
The Terps are now 3-2 and will next travel to Toledo, Ohio for the Big Five Meet. Maryland will have a tough task ahead to face No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Iowa, No. 1 Michigan and No. 20 Illinois.
Audrey closes out the meet for the #GymTerps with a bang
We did it TOGETHER . We did it as a FAMILY✨#GymTerps
In other news
No. 13 Maryland women's basketball defeated No. 22 Iowa on the road to extend its winning streak to seven.
Maryland men’s lacrosse earned the No. 1 spot in this week’s USILA’s Coaches Poll and Inside Lacrosse Media Poll.
— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 14, 2022
Terps check in at #⃣1⃣ in both the @Inside_Lacrosse and @USILA_Lax polls this week. #BeTheBest
Former Maryland football players Jake Funk and Antoine Brooks Jr. became Super Bowl champions.
SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS
"Super Bowl winner Jake Funk" has a nice ring to it.
"Super Bowl winner Antoine Brooks Jr." just feels right.
I guess they were right... they are two STARS— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 14, 2022
Proud.
Maryland women’s basketball moved up to No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.
Makin' moves ☝ #TheMI22ION
Maryland Athletics celebrated Valentine’s Day.
Maryland loves red.— Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) February 14, 2022
We don't like blue.
We love all our Terps.
Happy Valentine's Day to you! ❤️
Happy Valentine's Day!
Happy Valentines Day!
