MM 2.15: Maryland gymnastics puts up fourth-best score in program history, takes down No. 6 Minnesota, Pittsburgh

This is the Maryland Minute, a short story followed by a roundup of Terps-related news.

By Lauren Rosh
Courtesy of Maryland Athletics
Maryland gymnastics had one of its strongest performances in program history Monday in the Terp Tri-Meet.

The Terps defeated both No. 6 Minnesota (196.225) and Pittsburgh (196.450) with a score of 196.700. Maryland’s final score marks the fourth-best one in the program’s record books.

Senior Audrey Barber put up a score of 9.900 on floor and junior Alexsis Rubio did so on vault. Freshman Josephine Kogler earned a 9.875 on beam, the second-best in the event behind Minnesota’s Ona Loper. Barber also put together the best all-around score for the Terps finishing with a 39.425.

The Terps are now 3-2 and will next travel to Toledo, Ohio for the Big Five Meet. Maryland will have a tough task ahead to face No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Iowa, No. 1 Michigan and No. 20 Illinois.

In other news

No. 13 Maryland women's basketball defeated No. 22 Iowa on the road to extend its winning streak to seven.

Maryland men’s lacrosse earned the No. 1 spot in this week’s USILA’s Coaches Poll and Inside Lacrosse Media Poll.

Former Maryland football players Jake Funk and Antoine Brooks Jr. became Super Bowl champions.

Maryland women’s basketball moved up to No. 13 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll.

Maryland Athletics celebrated Valentine’s Day.

