Maryland men’s lacrosse jumps to No. 1 in USILA Coaches Poll, Inside Lacrosse Media Poll

There’s a new number one in NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse.

Maryland climbed to No. 1 in the USILA Coaches Poll (tied with Virginia), as well as Inside Lacrosse’s Media Poll, both released Monday.

The Terps started the season at No. 2 in both outlets’ preseason polls behind defending national champion Virginia, but dropped to No. 3 in the USILA poll after an impressive opening weekend by now-No. 7 Duke nudged Maryland out of the second spot. Inside Lacrosse did not release a poll last week.

This weekend, however, Duke fell to then-unranked Jacksonville 14-12, its fourth game in nine days. Virginia sits at 2-0 on the season after winning its first two games but had to squeak by High Point 11-10.

The Terrapins, on the other hand, have been nothing short of dominant in the first two weeks of the 2022 season. They got off to a fast start, beating High Point 21-13 in their first game and then dominating a top-10 opponent in Loyola with a 20-8 victory. This marks the first time in program history that the Terps have scored 20 goals in their first two games.

While Virginia still hasn’t lost this season and holds last year’s national championship win over Maryland, the Terps’ dominance over a common opponent in High Point compared to Virginia’s struggles against that same team were too much to deny Maryland the top spot.

Maryland, including many of the players on this year’s team, is no stranger to being ranked No. 1. Last year’s team was ranked first for the latter portion of the season and even the final week heading into the NCAA Tournament, however, the Terps received the No. 3 overall seed from the selection committee.

Playing with an even bigger target on its back now, Maryland’s schedule looks to be full of tests from other ranked opponents. Five of Maryland’s future opponents are ranked this week, including this week’s road opponent: No. 9 Syracuse. The Orange had a commanding 28-5 win over Holy Cross on Feb. 12.

The entirety of the Inside Lacrosse Media Poll can be read here.

The entirety of the USILA Coaches Poll can be read here.