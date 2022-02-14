MM 2.14: Maryland softball starts 2022 season 2-2

Maryland softball started its 2022 season on Friday, Feb. 11 in the FIU Tournament.

The Terps’ first game was against No. 18 Tennessee. Maryland jumped out to the early 1-0 lead at the top of the second inning after Trinity Schlotterbeck stole home but the Volunteers scored runs in the third and fifth innings to eventually clinch the 2-1 victory.

Next up was Florida International and the Terps bounced back in a big way securing a 10-2 victory over the Panthers. Florida International had a run in each the first and second inning however, Maryland scored four runs in both the first and third innings creating what would prove to be too large a lead for the Panthers to take.

Maryland then split games with UNC Greensboro dropping the first matchup 6-5 and picking up a victory in the second, 5-3.

The Terps’ final game was set for the morning of Feb. 13 however, that rematch with the Volunteers was canceled due to weather.

Maryland will next go to Orlando “The Spring Games” and face No. 24 Liberty, Stetson, Florida Atlantic University, Bethune-Cookman and No. 10 Missouri.

In other news

Maryland men’s and women’s lacrosse each scored 20 goals en route to victory.

Maryland men’s basketball fell just short of defeating No. 3 Purdue on the road and Dylan Spilko shared three takeaways from the matchup.

Ben Dickson previewed No. 15 Maryland women’s matchup against No. 25 Iowa set for Monday night.

Maryland football wished the Terps in the Super Bowl good luck ahead of the game.

GOOD LUCK TO OUR GUYS! pic.twitter.com/nwZdbuLIh1 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 13, 2022

Maryland tennis went undefeated against Towson.

FINAL FROM COLLEGE PARK



The Terps go undefeated today‼️



Full day recap : https://t.co/wqJGlbtdHW pic.twitter.com/Rk0vUK9lHY — Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) February 12, 2022

Maryland baseball unveiled the Eric Milton Clubhouse.

Today is a special day for Maryland Baseball.



We unveiled the Eric Milton Clubhouse, the new home of the #DirtyTerps! pic.twitter.com/cJZ0ek0tUE — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 13, 2022

Maryland track and field shared photos from the Rutgers Open.

| Day 2 of the Rutgers Open #KeepUp pic.twitter.com/PWZkbuWEzj — Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) February 12, 2022

Maryland gymnastics shared a recap from its most recent meet.