How to watch Maryland men’s basketball at No. 3 Purdue

In the midst of its longest losing streak of the season, Maryland men’s basketball will need just about a perfect performance on Sunday to snap the skid. The Terps will be facing one of the Big Ten’s best on the road in the Purdue Boilermakers.
Maryland has dropped each of its last four games and with those losses it has firmly cemented itself in the bottom half of the conference standings. The most recent defeat came in College Park when the Terps couldn’t contain the Hawkeyes. Iowa scored an astounding 110 points to push Maryland’s home record to under .500.
On the other hand, Purdue is enjoying a stellar season. Now the No. 3 team in the nation, the Boilermakers have captured wins in 21 in 25 games.
Let’s take a quick look at the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten)
Purdue: (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten)
All-time series: Purdue leads 6-5
Odds: Purdue -15.5 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)
How to watch and listen
Sunday, Feb. 13, 1 p.m. ET, Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana
TV: CBS — Spero Dedes, Clark Kellogg
Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (Washington, D.C.), One Maryland App, Sirius XM 388 (Johnny Holliday, Walt Williams and Chris Knoche)
Stream: Watch CBS Sports
