Testudo Times Podcast: The Maryland men’s lacrosse special

On this episode of the Testudo Times Podcast, the editors welcome Maryland men's lacrosse beat reporter Emmett Siegel to the show. They discuss the program’s 1-0 start and the high expectations for the team coming into the 2022 season.

After our guest shares his thoughts, the crew looks at Maryland men’s basketball’s loss to No. 16 Ohio State.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode:

Maryland men’s lacrosse’s 1-0 start to the 2022 season after beating High Point with takeaways from the win.

How far can Maryland men’s lacrosse go?

Who are the players to look out for on Maryland men’s lacrosse?

Which teams in the conference will challenge Maryland men’s lacrosse?

Maryland men’s basketball’s 15-point road loss to No. 16 Ohio State in Columbus from this past Sunday.

Can Donta Scott build off a career-high performance?

What’s up with Eric Ayala’s shooting woes?

Score predictions for Maryland men’s basketball’s game against Iowa in College Park.

