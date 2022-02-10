Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Iowa

Maryland men’s basketball is back at the Xfinity Center and will welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes for a 7 p.m. tip.
The Terps will look to bounce back after falling to Ohio State on the road while Iowa is coming off a win against Minnesota.
The first time these two teams met, Maryland kept it close and held the lead at half but ultimately fell to the Hawkeyes, 80-75. This season the Terps are 3-0 in rematches and will look to remain undefeated when facing teams for a second time.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
