Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Iowa

Follow along with your fellow Terp fans as the team takes on the Hawkeyes for the second times this season.

By Testudo Times Staff
Courtesy of Brian Ray/hawkeyesports.com

Maryland men’s basketball is back at the Xfinity Center and will welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes for a 7 p.m. tip.

The Terps will look to bounce back after falling to Ohio State on the road while Iowa is coming off a win against Minnesota.

The first time these two teams met, Maryland kept it close and held the lead at half but ultimately fell to the Hawkeyes, 80-75. This season the Terps are 3-0 in rematches and will look to remain undefeated when facing teams for a second time.

As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.

Catch up before the game

