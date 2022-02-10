How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. Iowa

Maryland men’s basketball is back at home to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes at 7 p.m. on ESPN2. The Terps are coming off a disappointing 82-67 loss to Ohio State on the road last Sunday. With a few days rest, Maryland is hoping it can pick up some wins with just eight games remaining on the schedule.

The last time these two teams met was on Jan. 3 when Iowa defeated Maryland 80-75 in Iowa City. Maryland is 3-0 on the season in rematches, defeating Northwestern, Rutgers and Illinois.

Let’s take a quick look at the matchup.

The numbers

Maryland: (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten)

Iowa: (15-7, 5-6 Big Ten)

All-time series: Tied 6-6

Odds: Iowa -4 (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, *Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.)

How to watch and listen

Thursday, Feb. 10, 7 p.m. ET, XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: ESPN2 - Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (Analyst)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Balt) / 980AM (DC) / XM388 - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst), Walt Williams (Analyst)

Stream: ESPN2

Catch up before the game