MM 2.10: Maryland football’s Nick Cross, Chigoziem Okonkwo to participate in 2022 NFL Combine

Maryland football defensive back Nick Cross and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo are set to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine scheduled for March 1-7. The event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Cross finished the 2021 junior campaign with 66 total tackles, four pass breakups, three sacks for a loss of 16 yards and led the team with two forced fumbles. One of those came in the Pinstripe Bowl against Virginia Tech in which defensive lineman Greg Rose recovered for the scoop and score.

The defensive back earned All-Big Ten honorable mention all three seasons he was with the Terps. Okonkwo joined Cross as an All-Big Ten honorable mention following the 2021 season.

Okonkwo started at tight end of all 13 games during the 2021 season. Behind sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, Okonkwo tallied the second-most receptions with 52. He totaled 447 yards and tied the team-high five touchdowns. The tight end also impressed throughout the week of practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this year.

No. 15 Maryland women’s basketball rolled past Wisconsin, 70-43.

Maryland men’s basketball is set to take on Iowa for the second time this season.

Maryland football rounded out its defensive staff.

Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller, Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese earned spots on the Wade Watch Midseason List.

Maryland football shared this play from the 2021 season.

Maryland women’s lacrosse shared another episode of “Thumbs Up!”

Maryland softball provided a look into its program and shared some info about Mackense Greico.

Extra Extra



Maryland baseball introduced Twitter to its transfers.

Maryland track and field’s next event is set for this weekend.

Maryland tennis shared the first episode of All-Access with Maryland Tennis.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Chigoziem Okonkwo was not listed on the depth chart for the East-West Shrine Bowl as a previous version of this story implied.