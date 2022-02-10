MM 2.10: Maryland football’s Nick Cross, Chigoziem Okonkwo to participate in 2022 NFL Combine

Maryland football defensive back Nick Cross and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo are set to participate in the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine scheduled for March 1-7. The event will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Cross finished the 2021 junior campaign with 66 total tackles, four pass breakups, three sacks for a loss of 16 yards and led the team with two forced fumbles. One of those came in the Pinstripe Bowl against Virginia Tech in which defensive lineman Greg Rose recovered for the scoop and score.
The defensive back earned All-Big Ten honorable mention all three seasons he was with the Terps. Okonkwo joined Cross as an All-Big Ten honorable mention following the 2021 season.
Okonkwo started at tight end of all 13 games during the 2021 season. Behind sophomore wide receiver Rakim Jarrett, Okonkwo tallied the second-most receptions with 52. He totaled 447 yards and tied the team-high five touchdowns. The tight end also impressed throughout the week of practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this year.
In other news
No. 15 Maryland women’s basketball rolled past Wisconsin, 70-43.
Maryland men’s basketball is set to take on Iowa for the second time this season.
Maryland football rounded out its defensive staff.
Our defensive staff is complete:@coachwill347: Defensive Coordinator@lancethompson_: Inside Linebackers@wesnab4646: Safeties— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 9, 2022
More
Maryland women’s basketball’s Diamond Miller, Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese earned spots on the Wade Watch Midseason List.
TERPS X 3️⃣‼️— Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) February 9, 2022
Diamond Miller, Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese were named to the "Wade Watch" Midseason List today
➡️ https://t.co/q2Br4rt4ZQ#FTT x #TheMI22ION pic.twitter.com/g9jfEwjEOa
Maryland football shared this play from the 2021 season.
Top Plays of 2021@tauliaa12 ➡️ @_godof5 for 6 against WVU.#TBIA pic.twitter.com/UmJapdQwzn— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) February 9, 2022
Maryland men’s lacrosse shared its support for this pinewood derby car.
We are ALL IN on this pinewood derby!— Maryland Lacrosse (@TerpsMLax) February 9, 2022
Good luck to your son, the car has everything it takes to #BeTheBest https://t.co/3M4PaEzSP6
Maryland women’s lacrosse shared another episode of “Thumbs Up!”
A challenge harder than it should be..— Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) February 9, 2022
! |
How many '90s (and older) items can the Terps name? pic.twitter.com/1TVzy6HAio
Maryland softball provided a look into its program and shared some info about Mackense Greico.
Maryland Softball is ready to dive into a new, and full season under @gocoacher after a challenging start in the middle of a pandemic.— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 9, 2022
Episode 1 - Rebirth, is now streaming.
Watch on TC+ ⬇️ https://t.co/W3AqbCSB7B pic.twitter.com/wxZu1TfDUv
Extra Extra— Maryland Softball (@TerpsSoftball) February 9, 2022
We're bringing back #NewbieNews! As we head into the season, get to know some of our new faces this year.
First up - @mackense27 ⬇️https://t.co/hLQ4xBL2St pic.twitter.com/xbwfQQUj6d
Maryland baseball introduced Twitter to its transfers.
Meet the incoming transfers for the #DirtyTerps— Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) February 9, 2022
#16 Drew Grace
#31 Nick Robinson
#34 Nick Lorusso pic.twitter.com/ABfIXivRzx
Maryland wrestling shared its newest episode of Clemsen’s Corner.
New Clemsen’s Corner here to discuss Dom’s dominance, Edinboro Open success for the young guys, and Saturday’s dual at Rutgers on @BigTenNetwork! #TurtlePower pic.twitter.com/vZ9WK83EAU— Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) February 9, 2022
Maryland track and field’s next event is set for this weekend.
ℕ : Rutgers Open— Maryland Track & Field (@MarylandTrack) February 9, 2022
: February 11-12
: New York, NY
: https://t.co/iyrNemIduv
Preview : https://t.co/2wW38N3dLo#KeepUp pic.twitter.com/sjdKGiyDA4
Maryland tennis shared the first episode of All-Access with Maryland Tennis.
Episode one of Terps All-Access with Maryland Tennis has arrived!— Maryland Tennis (@TerpTennis) February 9, 2022
Available exclusively on Terrapin Club+ ⬇️https://t.co/AfLnOixQV8 #TennisTerps
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that Chigoziem Okonkwo was not listed on the depth chart for the East-West Shrine Bowl as a previous version of this story implied.
