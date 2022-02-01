Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 13 Michigan State

Maryland men’s basketball is back at the Xfinity Center, this time it will welcome No. 13 Michigan State.
Most recently, the Terps fell to Indiana at home dropping to 11-10 on the season and 3-7 in Big Ten play.
After falling to Illinois, Michigan State then bounced back with a win against in-state rival, the Michigan Wolverines, to advance to 16-4 overall and 7-2 in conference play.
As always, this is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but be respectful.
