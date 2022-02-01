Terps in the NFL: Jake Funk and Keandre Jones punch ticket to Super Bowl LVI

Former Maryland football running back Jake Funk and linebacker Keandre Jones advanced to Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, respectively. The two were teammates at Maryland in 2019.

In the AFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon, Jones and the Bengals clashed with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Jones appeared in 17 special teams snaps, which was 63% of the snaps on that side of the football. Jones was elevated from the practice squad prior to Week 14 and has played in every game for Cincinnati since then.

The Bengals came from behind to knock down Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, 27-24, and punch their ticket to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

RULERS OF THE AFC pic.twitter.com/QmdsAdvc5s — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 31, 2022

In the NFC Championship game on Sunday evening, Funk and the Rams played against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The rookie running back played in 12 special teams snaps, which was 55% of the snaps on that side of the ball. Additionally, Funk appeared in three offensive snaps all of which were the kneel downs at the end of the game in victory formation.

The Rams knocked off San Francisco, 20-17, and punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVI, which is at their home stadium. The first 54 Super Bowls did not have a team hosting the game, but it has now happened in each of the last two seasons with Tampa Bay winning last year and Los Angeles appearing this season.

Funk’s IG story is the story



Dreams coming true. pic.twitter.com/jQkOTnF7mT — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) January 31, 2022

A former Maryland Terrapin will be crowned a Super Bowl champion on February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

