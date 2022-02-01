MM 2.1: No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball’s Ashley Owusu, Angel Reese named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list

No. 17 Maryland women’s basketball’s junior guard Ashley Owusu and sophomore forward/guard Angel Reese have both been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch List, the program announced on Monday night.

There were only 20 total players named to the list, which is compiled by national college basketball experts. The experts who select the players that show up in the poll base it off the players’ performances during the 2021-22 season so far, per the release.

Maryland is only one of three programs in the nation to have multiple players named to the list.

Reese leads the Terps this year in scoring with 17.2 points per game and she averages a double-double with a team-high 10.3 rebounds per contest as well. She has started in 21 games this year under head coach Brenda Frese in her sophomore season and she also leads the team in steals (38) and blocks (20).

Owusu is having another strong season for Maryland in the backcourt. She’s second on the team with 14.9 points per game on just over 40% shooting. Her four assists per game is a team-best and she chips in with 3.4 boards per contest.

Reese and Owusu weren’t the only players on the roster to receive an accolade this week, however. Forward/guard Chloe Bibby was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week Honor Roll after averaging 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last week for the Terps.

