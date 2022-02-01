How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. No. 13 Michigan State

Maryland men’s basketball will have a chance to shock the league when No. 13 Michigan State comes to College Park.
The Terps are coming off a disappointing home loss to Indiana, where Maryland shot abysmally in front of a great home crowd.
The last time these two teams played was in the Big Ten tournament last season where Maryland defeated the Spartans. However, that was a down year for Michigan State. This season, the Spartans look like a contender in the conference.
Let’s take a quick look at the matchup.
The numbers
Maryland: (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten)
Michigan State: (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten)
All-time series: Tied 8-8
How to watch and listen
Tuesday, Feb. 1, 7 p.m. ET, Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland
TV: ESPN 2 — Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Robbie Hummel (Analyst), Myron Medcalf (Reporter)
Radio: Maryland Sports Radio Network - Johnny Holliday (Play-by-Play), Chris Knoche (Analyst)
Stream: ESPN
