MM 12.9: Taulia Tagovailoa named finalist for Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award

Maryland football quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was named as one of eight finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season on Thursday.

Tagovailoa finished the regular season with 2,787 passing yards and 21 total touchdowns, leading the Terps to their second consecutive bowl appearance. He continued to cement his status as one of the great Maryland quarterbacks, becoming the program’s leader in both career passing yards and touchdowns.

His brother, Tua, the current quarterback of the Miami Dolphins, took home the award in both 2018 and 2019.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award showcases the tremendous impact of our Polynesian student-athletes in college football,” said Jesse Sapolu, chairman and co-founder of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame, in a release Wednesday afternoon. “We congratulate the finalists on an incredible season and look forward to following their continued success.”

With the redshirt junior’s status for next season still up in the air, he will look to end this season on a high note for Maryland, as it is set to take on NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 at noon.

In other news

Damon Brooks Jr. recapped Maryland women’s basketball’s thrilling 77-74 win at Purdue.

All-AAC defensive back Ja’Quan Sheppard named Maryland in his top two choices as he narrows down his decisions after leaving Cincinnati after four seasons for the transfer portal.

Kirby Mills was named as Maryland’s new Senior Associate Athletic Director and Chief Development Officer.

Maryland women’s basketball continues to hype up its marquee matchup at home this Sunday afternoon against No. 6 UConn.

Maryland women’s soccer added three new recruits to its 2023 class that already ranks atop the Big Ten.