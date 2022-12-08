MM 12.8: Four Maryland men’s soccer players named to all-region team

By Ryan Alonardo

The United Soccer Coaches, which ranked Maryland men’s soccer at No. 6 in its final poll, also named four members of the squad to the All-North Region team. Redshirt senior Nick Richardson, redshirt sophomore Joshua Bolma, and seniors Malcolm Johnston and Chris Rindov were all awarded the honor, it was announced Tuesday.

Richardson was the only one of the four to be placed on the first team. He logged career highs in nearly all statistical categories this season, including goals, assists, total points and shots on goal. As a right back, he helped hold a number of opponents scoreless. Richardson’s overall game and leadership earned him captaincy for the second straight season.

Bolma, who was awarded a second team selection, played himself into a career high in minutes this season. The midfield/forward hybrid was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 and continued his stellar Maryland career by being selected to the All-Big Ten first team for the second straight season.

Johnston was also named to the second team. His production skyrocketed this season, as he put up career highs in goals, assists, points and minutes. One of the captains on the team and a steady presence in the midfield, Johnston was a clear selection to the All-Big Ten first team.

Rindov earned a spot on the third team. His success this season was largely predicated on his gritty defense and availability; He played all 1,800 minutes for the Terps. Another senior leader, the team captain notched two goals and one assist en route to his first career all-region selection.

The Gym Terps are back!



Senior Emma Silberman, junior Olivia Weir and sophomore Josephine Kogler preview the season as @TerpsGymnastics kick off their 2023 campaign with their annual Red vs. Black intrasquad meet https://t.co/2N9Dd2qZQM — Maryland Terrapins (@umterps) December 7, 2022

