MM 12.7: Maryland football’s Jaishawn Barham and Roman Hemby named Freshman All-Americans

The College Football News named its 2022 Freshman All-America Team Tuesday, and two Maryland football players earned recognition. Linebacker Jaishawn Barham was named to the first team, and running back Roman Hemby was named to the third team.

Both players were also named to The Athletic’s midseason freshman All-America team.

Barham emerged as a star during his first year, leading all Big Ten freshmen with 53 total tackles despite playing just 11 games. Barham also compiled 32 solo tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss while forcing a fumble and recovering one as well. A District Heights, Maryland native and a product of St. Frances Academy, Barham was one of three Terps to start in every game he played in this fall.

Despite preseason uncertainty about the room, Hemby took the reins of the No. 1 running back spot and ran away with it in week one. The first Terp to ever be named Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice, Hemby rushed for 924 yards and led all Big Ten freshmen with 1,200 scrimmage yards. Also a Maryland native, Hemby needs just 76 rushing yards in the Duke’s Mayo bowl to become a 1,000-yard rusher.

In other news

No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball lost its first game of the season.

Andrew Chodes profiled Maryland women’s basketball freshman guard Gia “Hollywood” Cooke.

Jack Parry released his weekly Terps in the NFL update.

Maryland women’s basketball has a huge game against UCONN on Sunday and is getting the word out.

Maryland field hockey’s staff received an honor from the NFHCA.

Maryland women’s basketball star Diamond Miller continues to get national recognition.

Maryland men’s soccer’s players earned multiple all-region honors.