Terps in the NFL: Diggs and Okonkwo continue to play well

In week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, former Maryland football players who are both superstars and up-and-coming stars had some great performances throughout the league.

In the midst of one of his best seasons in the NFL, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had another great game against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.

He had seven catches on nine targets for 92 yards and a touchdown, making it the third straight game that Diggs has scored a touchdown this year. The touchdown catch was a 7-yard reception in which he lost his man on a route to the back left of the end zone for his 10th receiving touchdown of the season.

Prime time Stef is one of the greatest players that ever lived pic.twitter.com/QLcpv83iq7 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) December 2, 2022

It’s clear that Diggs is having another Pro Bowl season; he already has 1,202 receiving yards this season, which is third most in the NFL only behind Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson. Diggs is one of only three receivers averaging over 100 yards receiving in every game, and if he keeps up this pace he will have a career-best year in receiving yards. His 10 receiving touchdowns are the third most in the NFL, which ties a career-best for touchdowns in a season with five games left. The Bills superstar is clearly making it known that he is a top five wideout in the league right now.

After barely being thrown the ball for the first half of the Tennessee Titans’ season, rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo has recently been a big contributor. On Sunday, he had a career-best four catches for 68 receiving yards while playing 58% of offensive snaps in the Titans’ 35-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Even though he may have had his most playing time and best game on offense this season, that wasn’t all the rookie tight end provided. “Chig” also played 62% of special teams snaps and had two solo tackles, another career-high.

He’s had quite a few big plays for the Titans this season, and Okonkwo continued that Sunday with this massive 41-yard reception over the middle of the field.

In the last five weeks, he’s had more than 30 yards per game and has been getting some buzz. With a lot of his catches coming from big plays, the tight end is averaging a massive 18.3 yards per reception. Okonkwo’s 275 receiving yards this season are the third most among rookie tight ends in the NFL, and he looks to finish his rookie season much better than he started.

New York Jets running back Ty Johnson had his breakout performance of the season on Nov. 27 in the running game with 62 yards and a touchdown. While the fourth-year pro only managed three rushing yards against the Minnesota Vikings, he had his best receiving game of the year with six catches for 38 yards. He played a season-high 33% of offensive snaps as the Jets running back room is searching for answers. Johnson was a reliable receiver for quarterback Mike White, but the Vikings won a 27-22 nail-biter.

With more opportunities, Johnson has been a contributor in the Jets backfield these past few weeks. His 119 scrimmage yards receiving in the last two weeks compare to just 40 total yards in the first 10 games of the season combined. Johnson hopes to carve out a role through the final stretch of the season as the Jets look to make a playoff push.

Other performers