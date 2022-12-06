Game thread: No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball at Wisconsin

No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball is just 30 minutes away from facing Wisconsin on the road, its second Big Ten showdown of the season and first on the road.

The Terps are nationally relevant at 8-0 and look to keep the strong start going.

This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be respectful.

Catch up before the game

No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin preview

Maryland men’s basketball jumps to No. 13 in AP poll

No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball narrowly defeats No. 16 Illinois, 71-66

Takeaways from No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball’s dramatic win over No. 16 Illinois

Testudo Times Podcast: Special guest Boomer Esiason joins

Maryland men’s basketball film breakdown: A look at Donta Scott’s terrific start

MM 11.10: Maryland men’s and women’s basketball early signing day roundup

The 2022-23 Big Ten men’s basketball preview

Donta Scott is the key piece to Maryland men’s basketball’s puzzle

Under Grant Billmeier, Julian Reese and Maryland men’s basketball’s frontcourt look to make strides

Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt