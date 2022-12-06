How to watch No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball at Wisconsin

The undefeated, No. 13 Maryland men’s basketball team travels to Madison, Wisconsin, for its first Big Ten road game of the season.

Maryland has been battle-tested in nonconference play, but its games away from home have been two games at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, and a road game at currently winless Louisville.

Wisconsin will be the Terps’ hardest road test yet, and not only are the Badgers the better of the two teams they will have played in true road games, but Big Ten play in the Kohl Center is known to draw a hostile crowd. Wisconsin is currently ranked No. 42 in KenPom and No. 77 in the NET rankings, recently beating in-state rival Marquette this past weekend and nearly upsetting reigning national champion Kansas in the Bahamas.

The Terps have shown up in every tough matchup they’ve had this season and hope to do the same against the Badgers.

The numbers

Maryland: 8-0, 1-0 Big Ten

Wisconsin: 6-2 0-0 Big Ten

All-time series: Wisconsin leads, 12-7

DraftKings Sportsbook line: PK (-110 ML for both teams)

How to watch and listen

Tuesday, December 6, 9:00 PM ET, Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin.

TV: ESPN2 — Brian Custer (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Streaming: Watch ESPN

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore), 980 AM (D.C.) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst)

