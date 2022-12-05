MM 12.5: Maryland softball releases 2023 schedule

Maryland softball released its 2023 spring schedule last Wednesday. The slate features 57 games and plenty of high-level nonconference opponents.

Last season, the Terps had 29 wins, their most since 2013.

“We are very excited about our 2023 schedule,” Maryland head coach Mark Montgomery said in the release. ”It provides a great mix of teams from a variety of major conferences ... This year, we play 21 games here at Maryland Stadium. The goal is to continue to grow our fan base and show everyone what a great experience a Maryland softball game can be.”

The highlights from those 21 home games are a pair of games against Texas Tech and home Big Ten series against Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin.

The Terps will face conference opponents Illinois, Iowa, Rutgers and Indiana on the road.

Before conference play begins, though, Maryland will compete against some of the best programs in the country in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to start the season on Feb. 9-12. There, the Terps will take on Oregon, BYU, California Baptist, Oklahoma State and North Dakota State.

Right after, Maryland will play North Carolina and Virginia in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Other notable nonconference games include a showdown with Baylor on Feb. 24 and one-off games with local teams like Maryland-Eastern Shore, UMBC, Coppin State and Towson.

In other news

Maryland football will play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against North Carolina State on Dec. 30.

No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball defeated No. 16 Illinois, 71-66, in a thrilling game Friday night. Ben Dickson recapped the game and Emmett Siegel gave his takeaways.

No. 20 Maryland women’s basketball fell to Nebraska in its Big Ten opener. Dylan Manfre had the game story.

Maryland men’s basketball shared some video from the win over Illinois.

OH MY GOD JAHMIR YOUNG!!! pic.twitter.com/JidHevodOV — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 3, 2022

Inject this directly into our veins



What a night to be a Terp pic.twitter.com/RvJMStHIjn — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 3, 2022

THIS IS WHAT WE DO!!!! pic.twitter.com/uQ0OUNfj2C — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) December 3, 2022

Maryland track and field had a strong performance at the Navy Invitational.

Terps women’s lacrosse’s Marge Donovan was ranked by Inside Lacrosse as the No. 13 player in the country.





The No. 1️⃣3️⃣ best player in women’s lacrosse according to @ILWomen: Marge Donovan pic.twitter.com/9hFSbr1bHL — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) December 2, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball shared a highlight reel of its exciting win at Notre Dame.

Terp Tapes | at No. 7 Notre Dame



“Every single play, every single possession, matters.”#FTT x #LegUSy pic.twitter.com/0IjO67qChF — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) December 3, 2022

Four Maryland volleyball players ranked in the top 10 in the Big Ten in various categories.