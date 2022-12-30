Maryland football’s final game of the 2022 season has arrived. The Terps return to action after more than a month since its last game of the regular season to face NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Friday at noon at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Maryland has the chance to improve to 8-5 on the season and win back-to-back bowl games for the first time since 2002-03. While the roster won’t look exactly the same from the regular season, many familiar faces will take the field on both sides of the ball.

Let’s dive into the matchup between these former ACC rivals.

The numbers

Maryland: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)

NC State: 8-4 (4-4 ACC)

All-time series: 33-33-4

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Maryland +1, O/U 46.5

How to watch and listen

Friday, Dec. 30, 12:00 p.m. EDT; Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: ESPN — Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst), Andraya Carter (sideline)

Radio: 105.7 FM (Baltimore) / 980 AM (DC) — Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Steve Suter (analyst)

Streaming: ESPN

Catch up before the game

