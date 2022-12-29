How to watch Maryland men’s basketball vs. UMBC

After a bounce-back win over St. Peter’s last week, Maryland men’s basketball faces one last opponent in 2022.

Its opponent, UMBC, has played a very weak nonconference schedule. The Retrievers lost to Princeton by 30 and have one-possession wins against Central Connecticut State and Loyola Maryland, both teams ranked below No. 300 at KenPom.com. Currently, UMBC is ranked No. 227 at KenPom but has an above-average offense.

This game is both schools' last nonconference game before their respective conference games begin; UMBC has one more non-league contest in January. The Terps look to close their nonconference schedule with 10 total wins.

The numbers

Maryland: 9-3 (1-1 Big Ten)

UMBC: 9-4 (0-0 America East)

All-time series: Maryland leads, 14-0

How to watch and listen

Thursday, December 29, 7:00 PM EST, XFINITY Center, College Park, Maryland

TV: ESPNU - Mike Corey (play-by-play), Seth Greenberg (analyst)

Radio: Johnny Holliday (play-by-play), Chris Knoche (analyst), Walt Williams (analyst)

Streaming: Watch ESPN/ESPN App

