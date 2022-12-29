MM 12.29: Maryland wrestling midseason update

By Ryan Alonardo

After a 7-12 record last season, Maryland wrestling is much improved this season, starting its 2022-23 campaign by sporting a perfect 5-0 record and a No. 23 ranking at the holiday break. The toughest road is still ahead, though, as the Terps have yet to play a conference matchup. Last year, the squad went 0-8 in Big Ten play.

It should be noted, however, that the Terps have seen tangible improvement this year, and it can certainly be said that this is one of their best starts in a long time. First, their 37-0 victory over Duke was their first shutout since 2014. Additionally, the Terps conquered No. 16 Pitt by a score of 18-16, which was their first ranked win since 2013.

Some standouts so far this season include Ethen Miller and Jaron Smith, but the hype has risen tremendously for one player in particular: Jaxon Smith. After a redshirt year during the 2021-22 season, Smith boasted a No. 5 ranking at his first World Championships. His success overlapped into the season, as he went 3-0 in the quad match opening weekend and placed second in the Tiger Style Invite.

The upcoming Big Ten opponents that Maryland will face off against are daunting, including six ranked conference foes highlighted by No. 1 Penn State and No. 4 Ohio State.

In other news

Check out our preview for Maryland men’s basketball’s final nonconference game of the season against UMBC.

Maryland football announced its captains for Friday’s bowl game against NC State.

Former Terp and current Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore stopped by practice as the squad prepares to take on the Wolfpack in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

No. 16 Maryland women’s basketball continues to build its resume as the halfway point of the season approaches.

Maryland men’s basketball takes on UMBC today at 7 p.m. in College Park.

Maryland softball is hosting a camp on Jan. 8.

Maryland women’s lacrosse relived Elle Clevenger’s amazing behind-the-back goal from the NCAA Tournament last season.