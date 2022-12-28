MM 12.28: Maryland football wide receiver Jacob Copeland to play in NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Maryland football wide receiver Jacob Copeland will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 28, 2023, the organization announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

BUILT DIFFERENT @JCope1era played for Florida for his first four years and @TerpsFootball in his last season, where he put up 376 yards on 26 receptions with two touchdowns.



Welcome, Jacob

#NFLPABowl | #Path2Pasadena | #TBIA pic.twitter.com/TFDFQaWwPc — The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) December 27, 2022

Similar to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Bowl, both of which other Terps are participating in, the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is a postseason collegiate all-star game and NFL draft showcase. This year’s game will take place at the iconic Rose Bowl and will air on NFL Network.

Following four years at Florida, Copeland committed to Maryland on Dec. 24, 2021. In 12 games as a Terp, Copeland hauled in 26 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned eight kicks this past fall and was at times an impact player on special teams. In 2021 at Florida, he was the Gators’ leading receiver with 41 receptions for 642 yards and four touchdowns.

On Nov. 30, Copeland announced his decision to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft and opt out of the Terps’ bowl game.

