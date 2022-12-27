Terps in NFL: D.J. Moore’s turnaround continues

As the end of the 2022 NFL regular season approaches, week 16’s top performances from former Terps in the NFL came from some pass catchers and a bench player who had his best game of the season.

It would’ve been a hard thing to comprehend a few months ago, but the Carolina Panthers are currently in the race for a playoff spot. This week, wide receiver D.J. Moore helped keep his team alive with a great performance against the Detroit Lions. On Saturday, Moore had five catches on seven targets for 83 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for eight yards on one attempt as the Panthers beat the Lions 37-23. Two of those five catches included this 47-yard deep ball down the middle, followed by a screen pass from a few yards out for a touchdown.

Moore has been putting up some great numbers in recent weeks since quarterback Sam Darnold has been the starter for the Panthers. He’s had over 70 receiving yards in three of his last four games after not having more than 50 yards in any of his first four games of the season. He’s had a big turnaround, now with 761 receiving yards on the season, which leads all Panthers receivers. In order for the Panthers to make the postseason they’ll have to win out, and even with their promising rushing attack, Moore will have to put up good numbers.

Tennessee Titans rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo had a down week as a receiver. He had his fewest targets and fewest catches in a game since week 11, and only had one catch for 10 yards against the Houston Texans. However, Okonkwo was not disturbed by his offensive production because he was able to make an impact on special teams. He only played seven snaps on special teams, but came up with a solo tackle and an assisted tackle, which tied his season high of two combined tackles in a game.

Okonkwo has been big for the Titans in recent weeks as a pass catcher, having seven straight games with 30 receiving yards or more prior to Saturday’s 19-14 loss to the Texans. A rookie finding ways to contribute without playing offensive snaps is very valuable to any team, and Okonkwo has shown that value with seven tackles on special teams this season. Even during his performance in week 13 when he had his career high 68 receiving yards, Okonkwo still had two solo tackles on special teams. With his raw speed and size, Okonkwo is proving to be a valuable asset to the Titans already.

Detroit Lions special teams ace Josh Woods had his best game of the season, tackling on kickoffs and punt returns. Woods had a whopping three solo tackles on special teams this week while playing 90% of special teams snaps as the Lions lost to the Panthers. Woods has had bursts of consistency this season but hasn’t really been able to maintain anything until recently. He’s had at least a tackle in three of his last four games played and is exactly the type of player that head coach Dan Campbell prides himself on coaching. If Woods can keep this up to finish the season, he can maybe make a play to help the Lions reach the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Other performers