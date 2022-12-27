MM 12.27: Terps in the NBA: Huerter shines during the holidays

Several Maryland basketball alumni have been performing well in the NBA. Here’s a quick update on some key performances.

Kevin Huerter has been a prolific scorer for the Sacramento Kings this season, and one of the best 3-point shooters in the league. This past week, he had 26 points, five rebounds and three steals against the Lakers. Huerter is playing the best basketball of his career, averaging over 15 points a game and shooting 41% from three, which ranks in the top 25 of the league.

Another former Terp, Jalen Smith, has been a key piece of a young Pacers team that sits in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. Smith has started 27 games this year, compared to last year’s four, and is scoring over 10 points, six rebounds and a block a game. Most recently, he scored 17 points along with 11 rebounds in a win over the Miami Heat.

Finally, another key piece on a young team and another former Terp is Aaron Wiggins. Wiggins is starting less this year than last for the Thunder but still is an impact player. He’s scoring around six points per game and is shooting marginally more efficient than last year in a reduced role.

Ian Martinez is the first Costa Rican major Division I basketball player and had a long journey from Heredia, Costa Rica to College Park. Emmett Siegel profiled his journey.

Maryland men's basketball was left out of the AP poll for a second consecutive week, this time receiving the second-most points of unranked teams. The Terps did rise in the USA Today Coaches Poll from No. 23 to No. 21.

Maryland women’s basketball moved down in the AP poll to No. 16. It plays Minnesota at home on Friday.

