MM 12.26: Five Maryland men’s lacrosse alum named to USA World Championships roster

Five Maryland men’s lacrosse alumni earned a spot on Team USA for the World Lacrosse Championships.

Defensemen Jesse Bernhardt and Matt Dunn, long-stick midfielder Michael Ehrhardt, midfielder Connor Kelly and attackman Matt Rambo were the former Terps selected to the roster.

With five alumni representing Maryland, the Terps had the most selected to the 23-man roster of any college in the country.

Many of the former Terps already have experience representing Team USA. Bernhardt, Dunn and Ehrhardt participated on the 2018 team that won the gold medal at the World Championships. Bernhardt, who is currently a Maryland assistant coach, also competed for the U.S. in 2014.

The United States is looking to defend its crown as reigning champions and will be the No. 1 overall seed out of 30 teams for the event that starts on June 1.

In other news

Maryland football wished coach Mike Locksley a happy birthday Sunday ahead of its upcoming bowl game.

With the year coming to a close, Maryland women’s basketball is counting down its best plays from 2022.

Maryland wrestling is ranked with its next match Jan. 9 at home against Indiana in the Big Ten opener.

Maryland athletics wished everyone a happy holiday over the weekend.

