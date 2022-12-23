MM 12.23: Maryland women’s lacrosse releases 2023 schedule

Coming off the 2022 season with a 19-2 overall record, Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles and an appearance in the program's 12th Final Four in the past 13 seasons, Maryland women’s lacrosse, led by head coach Cathy Reese, released its 2023 schedule Tuesday.

Ten of Maryland’s 17 opponents finished the 2022 season in the IWLCA Coaches Poll, including 13 opponents that finished in the top 15. Notable opponents for the Terps this season include Syracuse, Northwestern, Florida, Princeton and Rutgers.

Maryland will begin its season at home against 2022 Atlantic 10 champion Saint Joseph’s on Feb. 11.

All of the team’s games this upcoming season will be held at SECU Stadium due to ongoing renovations at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. The Terps will return to “The Plex” in 2024.

Maryland will have nine starters returning from last year, including all-Americans Abby Bosco, Hannah Leubecker and Emily Sterling. All-Big Ten standouts Libby May, Shay Ahearn and Maddie Sanchez also are back. The Terps also landed top transfer Marge Donovan and the nation’s top freshman class.

In other news

Maryland basketball had a huge bounce-back win after three straight losses, crushing last year’s Cinderella team, St. Peter’s, 75-45. Emmett Siegel recapped the game.

LSU offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil announced that he will transfer to Maryland.

Sam Oshtry and Ben Dickson wrapped up National Signing Day and handed out superlatives for the last year of Terps athletics on the latest episode of the Testudo Times Podcast.

Maryland football continues to put in the work as it prepares for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.

Maryland wrestling continues to thrive, as it was ranked No. 18 on InterMat with seven wrestlers in the top 30.

New @InterMat rankings dropped



Terps are #18 as a team with seven guys in the top-30 individually #TurtlePower x #TFIN pic.twitter.com/ddBxrR92nf — Maryland Wrestling (@TerpsWrestling) December 22, 2022

Maryland women’s basketball’s Shayanne Sellers has been balling, recording double-digit points over the past eight games.

8️⃣ straight games in double figures for Sophomore Shy @shyannesellers3 x #FTT pic.twitter.com/msExXyZT4n — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) December 22, 2022

Four Terps were drafted in the first round of the MLS draft this past Wednesday.