Testudo Times Podcast: Early NSD wrap-up, Maryland end of year superlatives

Welcome to the final episode of 2022 of the Testudo Times Podcast! On this episode, the editors discuss their biggest takeaways from early national signing day and Maryland football’s class thus far. Next, they move into a Maryland men’s basketball discussion as it returns from an eight-day hiatus. Finally, they hand out their end of year superlatives for Maryland athletics.

All that and more on our latest podcast.

On this episode

Breaking down Maryland football’s recruiting class, which ranks No. 34 in the country (247Sports Composite) after early national signing day.

What to watch in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl between Maryland and NC State, which just eight days away.

Maryland men’s basketball returns from its break for finals. We wrap up the Terps’ embarrassing home loss to UCLA and dive into the team’s biggest problems right now.

Where do the Terps stand in the Big Ten?

Giving out end of year superlatives! Awards include: Terp (Player) of the Year, Coach of the Year, Game/Moment of the Year, Play of the Year and Recruit of the Year.

Happy holidays everybody!

