MM 12.22: Maryland men’s soccer’s Joshua Bolma selected No. 4 overall in MLS SuperDraft

Maryland men’s soccer midfielder/forward Joshua Bolma was selected by the New England Revolution with the No. 4 overall pick in Wednesday’s 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

New England traded $250,000 in general allocation money to the San Jose Earthquakes to move up to draft the Maryland superstar.

Bolma was beyond sensational in two years playing for the Terps, becoming just the fourth Maryland player ever to be named a First Team All-Big Ten honoree twice. Bolma’s superb sophomore season this past fall follows a 2021 season where he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and had three game-winning goals.

In 2022, Bolma started 19 of the 20 games he appeared in. A product of Accra, Ghana, Bolma scored two goals and dished out eight assists this fall. In 38 career collegiate games, Bolma recorded six goals, 12 assists, 27 shots on goal and 2,780 minutes of playing time in 38 games.

He joins former Maryland and current Charlotte FC midfielder Ben Bender, who went No. 1 in last year’s draft, as recent Terps to go at or near the top of the MLS SuperDraft.

Three other Maryland players were selected in this year’s MLS SuperDraft: Malcolm Johnston (No. 26 overall), Chris Rindov (No. 37 overall) and Hunter George (No. 62 overall). Nick Richardson and Niklas Neumann were also eligible to be drafted but weren’t picked.

In other news

Catch up with articles on all of Maryland football’s 24 signees from Early National Signing Day in our tracker.

Ben Dickson previewed tonight’s matchup between Maryland men’s basketball and St. Peter’s at the XFINITY Center.

No. 15 Maryland women’s basketball destroyed IPFW on the road in a Wednesday morning matchup. Catch up on Dylan Manfre’s game story and Damon Brooks Jr.’s takeaways.

Maryland men’s basketball is ready to return to the floor following an eight-day break.

Maryland women’s basketball sophomore Shyanne Sellers made a sweet dish to freshman Brianna McDaniel for the finish.

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley has to be happy with how his class of 2023 is shaping up early.

Maryland women’s lacrosse’s Emily Sterling was named the best goalie in the sport by USA Lacrosse Magazine.

Maryland women’s soccer shared one of its biggest moments from the 2022 season, a game-tying goal from Alina Stahl against nearby rival Georgetown.