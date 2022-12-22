LSU transfer offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil commits to Maryland football

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley added major reinforcements to his offensive line as LSU transfer offensive lineman Marcus Dumervil announced his commitment to the Terps on Twitter Thursday.

Dumervil, who was listed on LSU’s most recent depth chart as a backup right tackle, can play any position on the offensive line. The six-foot-five, 305-pound rising redshirt junior was a former four-star in the class of 2020. According to the 247Sports Composite, he ranked as the No. 110 player and No. 11 offensive tackle in America coming out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Dumervil used his redshirt during the 2020 season, appearing in only one game. The next season was Dumervil’s most productive as a Tiger, appearing in 10 games with one start against Arkansas. This past season, Dumervil saw his playing time diminish, appearing in just five of the Tigers’ 13 games.

Regardless, with three years of eligibility remaining, Dumervil will be an integral part of both the Terps’ present and future. Maryland loses some key cogs from its 2022 offensive line, as left tackle Jaelyn Duncan, right guard/tackle Spencer Anderson and center Johari Branch will move on from the program to try and crack an NFL roster. Current redshirt junior left guard Mason Lunsford and redshirt sophomore right tackle Delmar Glaze, who Anderson called “the cornerstone piece” for the future offensive line, are expected to return.

In addition to Lunsford and Glaze, rising sophomore Colton Deery and veteran center Aric Harris also have plenty of experience, and the team feels good about former three-star prospect Andre Roye Jr. The nephew of former NFL All-Pro defensive end and linebacker Elvis Dumervil, Marcus Dumervil should be an impact player on the offensive line right away.