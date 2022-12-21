MM 12.21: Maryland baseball trio tabbed Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-Americans

Three members of the Maryland baseball team were named 2023 Collegiate Baseball Preseason All-Americans, per release.

Junior right-handed pitcher Jason Savacool, junior catcher Luke Shliger and junior shortstop Matt Shaw earned second team honors.

Savacool, a 2022 First Team All-Big Ten honoree, was third in the conference with a 2.93 ERA along with an impressive 8-3 record. On Feb. 26, Savacool struck out a career best 10 batters in the Terps’ 3-2 victory over Campbell.

Shliger is coming off a breakout sophomore campaign after smashing 10 home runs and recording a .313 batting average. The Connecticut native drove in 58 RBIs in 249 at bats.

Shaw displayed a productive showing last season, evidenced by 22 homers and 67 RBIs. The junior shortstop tied single-game program records for home runs (3) and RBIs (8) in Maryland’s lopsided 20-6 victory over Michigan.

The Terps start their season on Feb. 17 at USF.

In other news

Ben Dickson published a feature on Maryland men’s basketball’s Patrick Emilien’s inspiring journey from Canada to College Park.

Jack Parry recapped week 15 for former Terps in the NFL.

Maryland women’s lacrosse announced its 2023 schedule. The Terps will open their season in College Park on Feb. 11 versus St. Joseph’s.

Five former Maryland men’s lacrosse stars were selected to represent the United States in the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship.

Maryland football continued its preparation for their matchup with NC State in Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30.

Miami transfer Avantae Williams announced his commitment to Maryland football. Williams was the top-ranked safety in his class coming out of high school in 2020.

Former Maryland football tight end and Tennessee Titans rookie Chigoziem Okonkwo is having an impact rookie season.