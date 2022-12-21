Three-star wide receiver Ezekiel Avit signs with Maryland football

Three-star wide receiver Ezekiel Avit officially signed with Maryland football Wednesday, the team announced on Twitter.

Avit, who attends Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland, also plays basketball, but chose to pursue a football career at the collegiate level. His six-foot-three, 180-pound build and high-end speed allows him to be a dangerous pass-catcher and defensive back when called upon. Avit is rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite, which also ranks him as the 148th-best wide receiver prospect in his class and 18th-best overall prospect in Maryland.

“What led me to choosing Maryland was the family atmosphere and staying close to my own family, also [playing] in the Big Ten and being able to put my name out there early was part of it and [having] trust in a great offense and wide receiver coach in coach Brewer,” Avit told Testudo Times.

After a strong 2022 season, Avit was an All-Met honorable mention when The Washington Post released its list of the most recent season’s top high school football players in the Washington, D.C. area Tuesday.

Avit is the ninth announced recruit to sign with Maryland on Early National Signing Day.