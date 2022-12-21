Three-star wide receiver Sean Williams signs with Maryland football

Three-star wide receiver Sean Williams officially signed with Maryland football Wednesday, the team announced via Twitter.

Williams attends St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C., which was ranked as the top team in the area at the end of the season by The Washington Post after winning its second consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Association championship in 2022.

Williams is rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the 159th-best wideout recruit in his class and fifth-best overall prospect in Washington, D.C.

This fall, Williams tallied 617 receiving yards and four touchdowns in nine games played, earning All-Met honorable mention honors from The Washington Post.

He had 705 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a junior.

Williams, who committed to the Terps in June, will officially suit up in the black and gold next fall.