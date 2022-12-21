 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Three-star safety Alex Moore signs with Maryland football

Moore is the third recruit to sign with Maryland on Early National Signing Day.

By Emmett Siegel
/ new
Photo courtesy of Alex Moore on Instagram
@espn_alexx

Three-star safety Alex Moore officially signed with Maryland football Wednesday. Moore attends St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Maryland, where he and fellow Maryland commit Daniel Wingate are teammates.

Moore is rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and is ranked as the 140th-best safety in his class and 35th-best recruit in Maryland. He is listed at six-foot-two and 180 pounds.

He committed to Maryland in July and made it official Wednesday.

“What led me to UMD was almost everything you can think of from the environment that fit me the best,” Moore told Testudo Times. “Then the cool coaches with Coach [Locksley], Coach Neighbors, and Coach Brooks along with the entire staff, to the top of the line facilities, and just a place where I personally felt comfortable and can definitely grow as a football player on the field and be just successful off. At the end of the day who wouldn’t want to play for their hometown team so I’m grateful.”

Moore was the third player to sign with Maryland Wednesday as a part of Early National Signing Day.

In This Stream

Tracking early signing day for Maryland football’s 2023 class

View all 24 stories

Next Up In Maryland Football

Loading comments...