Three-star linebacker Daniel Wingate signs with Maryland football

Three-star linebacker Daniel Wingate officially signed to play for Maryland football Wednesday, the team announced via Twitter. Wingate committed to the Terps in July and made it official on Early National Signing Day.

Wingate attends St. Vincent Pallotti High School in Laurel, Maryland, where he plays with fellow Maryland signee Alex Moore, who plays safety for the Panthers.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Wingate ranks as the 99th-best linebacker prospect in his class and 23rd-best overall recruit in the state of Maryland. He is listed at six-foot-three, 215 pounds and chose to play collegiately just a few miles from home.