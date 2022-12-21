Three-star defensive tackle Lavon Johnson signs with Maryland football

Three-star defensive tackle Lavon Johnson signed with Maryland football, the team announced via Twitter Wednesday. He originally committed to the Terps back in August of 2022.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania native attended school at Cheshire Academy in Cheshire, Connecticut, for a post-grad season, and ranks as the eighth-best prospect in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Johnson stands at six-foot-three and weighs 256 pounds. The tackle’s play can contribute to Maryland’s defense as a key run stopper with his speed and agility, while also helping to provide quarterback pressure with his ability to push the pocket.

In his 2021 season, Johnson was named the defensive MVP of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference’s South Division before transferring to Cheshire. Johnson recorded 101 tackles, 36 tackles for loss and had eight sacks.

Johnson turned down offers from Baylor, Indiana, Marshall and other schools.