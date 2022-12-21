Three-star quarterback Robert “Champ” Long signs with Maryland football

Three-star quarterback Robert “Champ” Long officially signed with Maryland football Wednesday, the team announced via Twitter.

Long, who plays for St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City, New Jersey, but hails from Fairfield, Connecticut, is rated as a three-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite. He is also ranked as the 52nd-best quarterback prospect in the nation.

Having originally committed to play for Maryland in June 2021, Long has been a part of the Terps’ 2023 recruiting class for 18 months. In his senior season with St. Peter’s Prep, he passed for 2,692 yards and 31 touchdowns, adding 207 yards and eight scores on the ground. Long was named First Team All-New Jersey by USA TODAY.

He ended his high school career with over 4,500 passing yards and over 50 passing touchdowns.