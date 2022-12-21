Tracking early signing day for Maryland football’s 2023 class

Early National Signing Day has arrived, which means it’s a busy time for Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley and his program.
Entering signing day, Maryland football has the No. 39 high school recruiting class in the country with 23 commitments.
UPDATE: Three-star athlete Tamarcus Cooley signed with Maryland, flipping his previous commitment from NC State.
UPDATE: Three-star athlete Tamarcus Cooley signed with Maryland, flipping his previous commitment from NC State.
Note: All ratings listed below are taken from 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Tracking Maryland’s commits
1. Rico Walker, 4-star Edge (0.9198), Hickory, N.C. — SIGNED
2. Dylan Gooden, 4-star Edge (0.9068), Columbia, Md. — SIGNED
3. Kevis Thomas, 3-star CB (0.8819), Valdosta, Ga. — SIGNED
4. Dylan Wade, 3-star ATH (0.8650), Orlando, Fla. — SIGNED
5. Dillan Fontus, 3-star Edge (0.8633), Brooklyn, N.Y. — SIGNED
6. Braeden Wisloski, 3-star ATH (0.8608), Catawissa, Pa. — SIGNED
7. Ezekiel Avit, 3-star WR (0.8600), Potomac, Md. — SIGNED
8. Jonathan Akins, 3-star CB (0.8594), Madison, Fla. — SIGNED
9. Robert “Champ” Long, 3-star QB (0.8592), Fairfield, Conn. — SIGNED
10. Ryan Manning, 3-star WR (0.8583), Baltimore, Md. — SIGNED
11. Sean Williams, 3-star WR (0.8583), Washington, D.C. — SIGNED
12. DJ Samuels, 3-star Edge (0.8564), Oradell, N.J. — SIGNED
13. Nolan Ray, 3-star RB (0.8558), Bloomfield Hills, Mich. — SIGNED
14. Daniel Wingate, 3-star LB (0.8558), Laurel, Md. — SIGNED
15. Mykel Morman, 3-star ATH (0.8553), Upper Marlboro, Md. — SIGNED
16. Derrick Rogers, 3-star WR (0.8550), Orlando, Fla.
17. Deandre Duffus, 3-star IOL (0.8547), Hollywood, Fla. — SIGNED
18. Lavon Johnson, 3-star DL (0.8525), Cheshire, Conn. — SIGNED
19. Josh Richards, 3-star WR, (0.8492), East Orange, N.J. — SIGNED
20. AJ Szymanski, 3-star TE (0.8483), Towson, Md. — SIGNED
21. Tamarus Walker, 3-star IOL (0.8467), Owings Mills, Md. — SIGNED
22. Tayvon Nelson, 3-star CB (0.8467), Brooklyn, N.Y. — SIGNED
23. Alex Moore, 3-star S (0.8353), Laurel, Md. — SIGNED