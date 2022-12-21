Tracking early signing day for Maryland football’s 2023 class

Follow along for everything you need to know throughout Early National Signing Day.

Early National Signing Day has arrived, which means it’s a busy time for Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley and his program.

Entering signing day, Maryland football has the No. 39 high school recruiting class in the country with 23 commitments.

We’ll update this page as players sign with Maryland throughout the day. We’ve also got an open thread here to discuss the news with your fellow Terp fans.

UPDATE: Three-star athlete Tamarcus Cooley signed with Maryland, flipping his previous commitment from NC State.

Note: All ratings listed below are taken from 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Tracking Maryland’s commits

1. Rico Walker, 4-star Edge (0.9198), Hickory, N.C. — SIGNED

2. Dylan Gooden, 4-star Edge (0.9068), Columbia, Md. — SIGNED

3. Kevis Thomas, 3-star CB (0.8819), Valdosta, Ga. — SIGNED

4. Dylan Wade, 3-star ATH (0.8650), Orlando, Fla. — SIGNED

5. Dillan Fontus, 3-star Edge (0.8633), Brooklyn, N.Y. — SIGNED

6. Braeden Wisloski, 3-star ATH (0.8608), Catawissa, Pa. — SIGNED

7. Ezekiel Avit, 3-star WR (0.8600), Potomac, Md. — SIGNED

8. Jonathan Akins, 3-star CB (0.8594), Madison, Fla. — SIGNED

9. Robert “Champ” Long, 3-star QB (0.8592), Fairfield, Conn. — SIGNED

10. Ryan Manning, 3-star WR (0.8583), Baltimore, Md. — SIGNED

11. Sean Williams, 3-star WR (0.8583), Washington, D.C. — SIGNED

12. DJ Samuels, 3-star Edge (0.8564), Oradell, N.J. — SIGNED

13. Nolan Ray, 3-star RB (0.8558), Bloomfield Hills, Mich. — SIGNED

14. Daniel Wingate, 3-star LB (0.8558), Laurel, Md. — SIGNED

15. Mykel Morman, 3-star ATH (0.8553), Upper Marlboro, Md. — SIGNED

16. Derrick Rogers, 3-star WR (0.8550), Orlando, Fla.

17. Deandre Duffus, 3-star IOL (0.8547), Hollywood, Fla. — SIGNED

18. Lavon Johnson, 3-star DL (0.8525), Cheshire, Conn. — SIGNED

19. Josh Richards, 3-star WR, (0.8492), East Orange, N.J. — SIGNED

20. AJ Szymanski, 3-star TE (0.8483), Towson, Md. — SIGNED

21. Tamarus Walker, 3-star IOL (0.8467), Owings Mills, Md. — SIGNED

22. Tayvon Nelson, 3-star CB (0.8467), Brooklyn, N.Y. — SIGNED

23. Alex Moore, 3-star S (0.8353), Laurel, Md. — SIGNED