Four-star edge rusher Neeo Avery flips from Ole Miss, signs with Maryland football

Four-star edge rusher Neeo Avery signed with Maryland football Wednesday after previously committing to Ole Miss, the team announced on Twitter.

Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley has made it a mission of his to flip certain elite prospects over the years and has had great success doing so. He did it once again in this cycle by prying away Avery from the SEC school and convincing him to stay home.

Avery is from Olney, Maryland, and attended Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic High School. Avery is the 38th-best edge rusher in the country and the seventh-best prospect from Maryland, according to 247Sports Composite.

The six-foot-five, 230-pound edge earned offers from 23 schools, including powerhouses Georgia, Ole Miss and Ohio State. Avery committed to Ole Miss in late July but seemingly changed his mind in the last few days and weeks.

Maryland’s 2023 class is loaded with edge rushers, a clear priority for the Terps in this recruiting cycle. Avery is now the third four-star edge rusher to sign to Maryland’s 2023 class, joining Dylan Gooden and Rico Walker. Gooden and Avery were teammates at Good Counsel before Gooden transferred to Wilde Lake High School for his senior season.

Avery is the second player Locksley has flipped from another school and convinced to sign with his program Wednesday.